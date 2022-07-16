Moraes orders Bolsonaro to demonstrate in action against hate speech

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, current vice and future president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), opened a two-day deadline for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to manifest himself in the action that asks the Court to force him to abstain from making speeches. of hate during the election campaign.

The decision also opens a period of equal period for the Electoral Public Ministry. The case is being reported by Minister Raul Araújo, who is on vacation during the recess of the Judiciary. For this reason, Moraes, who is on duty at the TSE, made the decision.

“In this context of very relevant consequences requested by the Applicants, the Defendant’s prior manifestation is necessary, establishing the contradictory”, said Moraes.

The representation was filed on Wednesday (13) by seven opposition parties and is part of an offensive against the president after the death of PT municipal guard Marcelo Arruda, shot dead on Saturday (9) by a sympathizer of the president.

The action asks the TSE to force Bolsonaro to stop with “hate speeches” and speeches that encourage violence among his supporters, under penalty of a fine of R$ 1 million per act, both for the president and the PL, the party to which he is affiliated.

The lawsuit also wants to force Bolsonaro to condemn Arruda’s death. On Sunday (10), the president commented on the murder, but limited himself to reproducing a message from 2018 in which he says he does not support those who use violence against opponents, but accused the left of resorting to this practice.

During the week, Bolsonaro got in touch with two of Arruda’s brothers, who are more sympathetic to Bolsonarism. The call, however, provoked criticism from the PT’s widow.

In the representation given to Moraes, the parties say that Bolsonaro’s statements reinforce the practice of violence in the common imagination of his supporters.

“And proof of this is that, unfortunately, the recent case was not the only one that happened due to political disagreements. There are many other cases of violence and more deaths due to these speeches”, they claim.