More than 5 thousand vacancies for Cleaning Assistant

The second half of the year started with good opportunities for those looking for a position in the job market. Companies from all over Brazil published new ads on the InfoJobs website with a total of 5,183 job vacancies for Cleaning assistant.

Read more: Looking for job offers in technology? Samsung, Oi and others have 300 open positions

Chances are to work in establishments of the most diverse types, such as offices, restaurants, hospitals, gyms and more. Most of the hiring will be in the permanent regime (CLT), but there are also positions for temporary, self-employed and PJ.

The professional must have elementary school with minimum schooling to compete. In addition, some companies require experience in the role, experience with cleaning machines, among other skills.

Salaries also vary a little, but are in the range between the minimum (R$1,212) and R$2,000. Many companies also offer benefits such as on-site meals, food stamps, transportation vouchers, health insurance and dental insurance.

How to apply?

To apply for one of these job openings, access the InfoJobs recruiter portal and use the filters to find the ideal opportunity. Then click on the ad and read the full description provided by the company.

The next step is to register your resume for free and spending a few minutes. Don’t waste time: positions can be filled at any time without notice.