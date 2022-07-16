MP denounces anesthesiologist for rape of vulnerable







Anesthesiologist is arrested for rape of woman during childbirth in Rio de Janeiro Photo: REGINALDO PIMENTA / AGENCY THE DAY / AGENCY THE DAY / STATE CONTENT

The Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro denounced the anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra for the crime of rape of a vulnerable person. He was arrested in flagrante delicto abusing a woman during childbirth in the surgical center of the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart, in São João de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro.

The complaint from the 2nd Public Prosecutor’s Office describes that “Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, acting freely and consciously, with the desire to satisfy his lust, practiced lewd acts other than carnal intercourse with the victim, a parturient unable to offer resistance due to the anesthetic sedation It maintains that the accused abused the relationship of trust that the victim had with him, since, taking advantage of the condition of an anesthesiologist, he took advantage of the authority/power he exercised over her, by applying a substance with a sedative effect” .

To preserve the victim, the MPRJ asked for confidentiality in the process and set compensation in favor of the victim, in an amount not less than 10 minimum wages, for moral damages.









Anesthesiologist is arrested for rape during cesarean in RJ:

The investigation of the anesthesiologist’s conduct began after officials filmed Bezerra putting his penis in the mouth of a patient, who was unconscious, during her delivery. Police reported that the team working with the doctor became suspicious because of the excess sedatives applied by him.

Deputy Bárbara Lomba, responsible for the prison, believes that the doctor was fully aware of what he was doing when sexually attacking a parturient. “I’m not going to say he’s crazy. For criminal law it’s very clear, there was no compromise on his understanding. For a person to be unimputable, it’s not enough to have a mental illness, it has to be proven that the disease compromised the understanding of illegality” , said the delegate in an interview with the Estadão. “That’s not the case. I understand that he was fully aware of the illegality. I won’t call him sick.”









What drives a man to rape a woman?

