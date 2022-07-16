Muda leaves Tiberius on his honeymoon, who decides to annul his marriage

Tiberius’s wedding night will become a nightmare in Pantanal.

Enjoying the wedding party Juma (Alanis Guillen) and Jove (Jesuit Barbosa) in wetland, Tiberius (Guito) will also take the opportunity to lasso once and for all seedling (Bella Campos) in the remake signed by Bruno Luperi.

However, the honeymoon will not be pleasant for Tiberius. After almost dying from being shot by Levi (Leandro Lima) to protect the beloved, to be tormented by the stranger to kill tenorio (Murilo Benício) because of his revenge, seedling will still leave her husband sucking his thumb on their wedding night.

Is that even married, seedling will refuse to have sex with the pawn. This is also because of past traumas, such as the death of her father in front of her, which will leave her very shaken. Despite not talking about it, she will not be able to give herself body and soul, which will cause a crisis in her marriage.

In an interview with the newspaper Extra, Bella Campos talked a little about it. “Despite that, they will have a very exchange relationship. Several things that Muda had not yet told Tiberius she will confide after she is married.”declared the interpreter of seedling in wetland.

TIBERIO WILL DECIDE TO ANNOUNCE THE MARRIAGE

Tiberius will walk crestfallen through the farm of José Leoncio and everyone will notice your discouragement in wetland. seedling He will even consider the possibility of them annulling the marriage. “In the eyes of God it is as if nothing had happened” will shoot the friend of Juma.

Also disappointed for not being able to give herself to her husband, seedling will vent with Phylum (Dira Paes), stating that he does not deserve a man as good as Tiberius and that, in fact, he deserved to be with someone like Levi.

Phylum then give a “get there” in your assistant at wetlandgiving a “cheer tea” in the outsider’s self-esteem, advising her about her experiences in the nine o’clock soap opera Globe.

“You had the luck of a good man in your way, understanding… Loving… The least you deserve is a good man by your side… Or else, he wasn’t there. We, woman, are shaped to love and serve a man, regardless of the scoundrel he was. This is such a strong thing that when a good man comes our way, we feel blessed. We feel as if we were never enough for them… As if a man treats us with respect and dignity is not the least of his obligation”, will advise Phylum.

seedling will look at the alliances that José Leoncio brought blessed by the priest, and will begin to change his mind. Then she will enter the room and Tiberius will be packing his bags, ready to annul the marriage.

After a long conversation, they will agree on Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera. The two will kiss and fall into bed, with scenes full of sensuality, where the stranger will finally be able to consummate the marriage in wetland.