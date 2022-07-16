Murder of PT: brother who made a call with Bolsonaro disagrees with the conclusion of the Civil Police; ‘It was a political crime’ | West and Southwest

On the 12th, Donizete participated in a video call with President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“It was a political crime because he [Jorge Guaranho] saw a decoration that was from the left, which had the image of the former president [Lula]and that characterized my brother’s PT sympathy, and that he was an opponent, while they were good people”.

In an interview with RPCMarcelo Arruda’s brother also mentioned the version of Jorge Guaranho’s defense, which alleges that the conflict began when the police supporter of President Bolsonaro was patrolling the club where the crime took place, at the end of the night of the 9th.

“And another thing: a patrol situation. If the guy is going to do a patrol at the place, he gets there and everything is calm, they are good people, people are not vandalizing, there is no fight, there is no discussion, what a citizen normal do? Maneuver your vehicle and go home […] But as it was a decoration contrary to his political bias, he decided to take satisfaction with the guests, including my brother “.

Luiz Donizete also said that he expects from Bolsonaro, and also from Lula, a “nod of peace”. He also stated that he would only go to Brasília, at the request of Bolsonaro, if the president made a manifesto condemning the attitude of Jorge Guaranho, extolling that Marcelo Arruda was a victim.

“I expect from the two leaders at this moment, from both President Bolsonaro and former President Lula, a sign of peace for us. […] I would like the two main leaders of our electoral moment today to make a peace wave and send a message to all their co-religionists, and from the moment that anyone on any side commits an act, firstly condemn that act, because from from the moment that one of the two does not speak up asking to stop it there, I believe that the escalation can be catastrophic for us”.

MP must file a complaint

The prosecutor Tiago Lisboa Mendonça informed the g1, this Friday (15), that the Public Ministry of Paraná (MP-PR) must file a complaint against Guaranho within five days. The criminal police officer remains hospitalized, with no expected discharge.

“The remaining pieces of the police investigation were gathered by the delegates today. The investigation has to come formally to me, through Projudi. From then on, the five-day account begins. investigation for essential steps to file the complaint. As I have not yet analyzed it in full, I can return the investigation, and the police authority has to carry out.

On the content of the investigation’s conclusion, the prosecutor preferred not to comment.

Jorge Guaranho was indicted for doubly qualified murder, for clumsy motive and causing common danger.

Delegate Camila stated that Guaranho shot Marcelo because he felt offended, as the PT member threw a handful of dirt and stone at his car, after political provocation.

However, the delegate affirms that the death was not provoked for political reasons, as she understood that the shots were fired after an escalation in the discussion.

“It is difficult for us to say that it is a hate crime, that he killed because the victim was PT”, he said.

The delegate also assesses that Guaranho did not plan the crime, since he received information about Marcelo’s party while participating in a barbecue with friends, and went to the place to provoke, returning for the second time because he felt offended, according to the police. investigations.

“According to the testimonies, which is what we have in the records, he came back because he felt offended by this escalation of the discussion, with this intensification of the discussion between the two”, said Camila.

For Camila, in order to be politically motivated, it would be necessary to identify a desire on the part of Guaranho to impede Marcelo’s political rights, which, for her, would be “complicated to say”.

Regarding the Civil Police’s conclusion, lawyer Ian Vargas, from the defense team for Marcelo’s family, said that investigations into complex cases like this take longer.

“Usually these inquiries take a while. Mainly of this magnitude, with this complexity, with this amount of people who were heard and evidence to be collected such as cell phone, computer, vehicle, cameras from other places”.

Lawyer Carlos Bento, who is part of Guaranho’s defense team, said that the investigation may have ended in the eyes of the police, but that for the defense, “it is starting”.

“Witnesses were heard that the defense did not have access to. They are witnesses who were at the party. They are witnesses who are certainly friends of the alleged victim.”

How it all happened, according to the police

The delegate informed that Guaranho went to the place of the anniversary with the aim of making a provocation.

Witnesses said the criminal police officer arrived in a car with the woman and a baby. In addition, the shooter’s car played a song in support of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

After that, an argument broke out. The delegate stated that witnesses reported that Marcelo threw a handful of earth at Guaranho’s vehicle. After the argument, the policeman left the scene

The Civil Police concluded, based on the testimonies, that Guaranho returned to the anniversary site because he felt humiliated. Upon returning to the birthday, the association’s doorman tried to prevent him from entering the place at the request of the party participants.

According to the analysis of the images, the discussion evolved in the following sequence:

Guaranho goes to the association and, according to witnesses, puts music in support of Bolsonaro in the car; Marcelo leaves the ballroom and throws a handful of dirt against Guaranho’s car; The two begin to argue; Guaranho leaves the place, and party participants ask the doorman to prevent him from entering, in case the policeman returns; Guaranho returns to the place, and the doorman tries to stop him; The policeman opens the gate by himself; Marcelo is told that Guaranho has entered; PT carries the gun and puts it on his waist; Guaranho parks the car; Marcelo takes the gun; Guaranho also draws his firearm; Pâmela, Marcelo’s wife, tries to intervene in the discussion; Marcelo and Guaranho order each other to put down their gun; Guaranho shoots first.

Camila stated that Guaranho fired four shots, two of which hit Marcelo. On the other hand, PT shot 10 times, hitting the policeman four times.

In addition, the investigation points out that Marcelo had armed himself to defend himself, knowing of the probable return of Guaranho.

“The victim takes his firearm as protection against the perpetrator’s eventual return. And the victim points the firearm when he sees the perpetrator’s return, because he already knew that the perpetrator was armed. So, it is a natural attitude of the victim want to defend”.

According to the Civil Police, the criminal police officer was at a barbecue when he learned that Marcelo’s party was taking place.

According to investigations, the shooter learned through another person who was at the barbecue and had access to security camera footage of the association where Marcelo’s birthday was taking place.

Then, according to the delegate, Guaranho made no comments about the party. Despite this, the criminal police officer left the barbecue where it was and went to the place where Marcelo’s birthday was held.

Deputy Iane Cardoso also informed that an investigation was also opened to investigate the aggressions that Jorge Guaranho suffered after shooting Marcelo Arruda. Three people are investigated in the case.

Camila Cecconello said that the police are also awaiting an expert report to determine the seriousness of the aggressions suffered by Guaranho.