Murdered PT’s brother disagrees with police conclusion

Luiz Donizete Arruda, brother of the municipal guard and treasurer of the PT Marcelo Arruda, disagreed with the conclusion of the investigation by the Paraná Civil Policewho ruled out motivation politics in murder. The bolsonarista criminal agent Jorge Guaranho was charged with aggravated murder.

“It was a political crime because he [Jorge Guaranho] saw a decoration that was leftist, that had the image of the ex-president, and that characterized my brother’s PT sympathy, and that was an opponentwhile they were good people”said Marcelo Arruda’s brother in an interview with RPC, an affiliate of TV Globo.

“And another thing: one-round situation. If the guy is going to patrol the place, he gets there and everything is calm, they are good people, people are not vandalizing, there is no fight, there is no argument, what does a normal citizen do? Maneuver your vehicle and go home […] But as it was an adverse decoration to his political bias, he decided to take satisfaction with the guestsincluding my brother.”

Guaranho was indicted for murder with two qualifiers: for vile motive and cause common danger.

Marcelo Arruda was shot dead while celebrating his birthday, at a party with the PT theme. And, Guaranho, before shooting at the treasurer, shouted: “This is Bolsonaro”.

