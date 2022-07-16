‘My mother wants to marry you’: the phrase that made Roberto Carlos tell a fan to shut up

A video showing singer Roberto Carlos telling a fan to shut up has gone viral in recent days and raised curiosity about what the king would have heard that provoked such a revolt. According to g1, the phrase was “but my mother is here, huh! She wants to marry you”, shouted by a fan.

The case took place on Wednesday (13) at Qualistage, in Rio de Janeiro.

Fan Hildo Brito, who was in the audience, reports that the audience went to the front of the audience before the scheduled time, which happens in “How great is my love for you”.

Look: Roberto Carlos gets angry and tells a fan to shut up in concert; video

“So rude and hysterical women started screaming, disturbing Roberto, and that made him nervous and very upset. He gave a light ‘scolding'”, he told g1.

“About 10 seconds later, this goof appears screaming very loudly saying that his mother was there and that Roberto had to give her a kiss. That’s when Roberto got angry rightly, because it got in the way, it distracted him”, says Hildo.

According to the press officer to g1, the artist became unfocused after dozens of people came out of their chairs to crowd below the stage to scream while he sang.

It’s just that the fans were waiting for the song “How great my love for you”, usually the penultimate of the repertoire, and in which people get up and go to the edge of the stage. In recent times, however, the singer has added “Cavalgada” to the order, and fans have jumped to their feet at the inappropriate moment.

Therefore, even before starting to sing, Roberto Carlos warned: “Since you came early, be silent”, explained the advisor. That’s when people kept yelling, and he, annoyed, told one of them to shut up.

“Because he is a perfectionist, he prepared that number with great care. Then when he saw that he was not going to be able to deliver the way he had idealized, he was a little sad”, said the advisor to the portal.