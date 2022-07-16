Mysterious disease that causes nosebleeds kills three people

Tanzanian health officials are investigating a mysterious illness that causes nosebleeds. So far, there have been three deaths and 10 hospitalizations in the southern region of the country, according to the local press.

The country’s president, Samia Suluhu Hassaan, said that the hypothesis is that the disease is associated with impacts of environmental degradation.

“If it was one or two cases, we might assume it was high blood pressure that snapped the nerves, but in several cases, something we’ve never seen before, we consider a strange disease, which may have been caused by the increasing interaction between people and wild animals.” , she said at the 20th Plenary Assembly of the Association of Member Episcopal Conferences of East Africa (AMECEA).

Credit: Sb-borg/istockAt least three people have died from the disease that causes nosebleeds.

A report by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday warned that zoonotic diseases were becoming a growing problem in Africa.

Symptoms

The illness resembles a viral hemorrhagic fever and symptoms of the disease include headache and body fatigue, as well as fever and nosebleeds.

Credit: FG Trade/istockPatients have also experienced fever and fatigue.

The country’s medical director, Aifello Sichalwe, said samples from the patients had been tested and came back negative for Covid-19, Ebola and Marburg. The latter disease was recently reported by the WHO after cases in Ghana.

As a precaution, the government imposed quarantine on patients suspected of having been infected by the disease and contact tracing.