Mysterious Space Object Is Sending ‘Heartbeat’ Signal

Astronomers have discovered a persistent radio signal coming from a galaxy far away from Earth, about a billion light-years away. Named FRB 20191221A, the repetitive pattern of this signal resembles the beating of a heart, according to the scientists.

The phenomenon is of the FRB type (fast radio bursts): brief and very intense flashes of radio waves, which propagate throughout the Universe. A single one of these explosions can release more energy than our Sun emits in 80 years. The exact astrophysical origins of the phenomenon are still a mystery.

Unexpected, these bursts typically last for milliseconds and then disappear. The newly detected signal, however, is about three seconds long – around a thousand times longer and a million times brighter than usual. It is the largest FRB ever discovered, and the first with such a periodic signal.

“Not only did it last a long time, at about three seconds, but it had oddly precise periodic spikes emitted every fraction of a second, like heartbeats,” said Daniele Michilli, a researcher at MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA) and co-author of a study on the topic, published this week in the journal Nature.

The exact location of the galaxy where the signal originates and the object in question are unknown. Studying it can provide clues to its origins and a more complete view of the far reaches of the cosmos.

how was the study

On December 21, 2019, astronomers monitoring data from the Canadian radio telescope Chime (Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment) detected a peculiar signal, which caught our attention. “I inspected the signal myself and noticed that it was made up of multiple pulses. It looked a bit like an electrocardiogram,” Michilli said.

CHIME Radio Telescope in Canada Image: Disclosure

Upon further analysis, the team found a clear periodic pattern in the pulses, similar to a heartbeat, that repeated every 0.2 seconds. “That surprised us, because there aren’t many sources in the Universe that can produce this kind of signal.”

According to the researcher, FRB 20191221A could be related to two different types of neutron stars (remains from the death of a huge Sun) in our galaxy: a magnetar or a radio pulsar.

A magnetar is dense and has an incredibly powerful magnetic field; a pulsar releases narrow beams of waves as it spins. They send out predictable and reliable signals, like the flashing light of a coastal lighthouse, passing the Earth from time to time.

Because it’s important?

Most fast radio bursts happen only once; only 10% of them show some repetition or pattern. Therefore, astronomers use these consistent and repetitive signals to investigate theories.

For example, the frequency and change of the emission, according to the movement of the object that originates it, can serve as a kind of clock to measure the expansion rate of the Universe.

Repeatedly repeating signals allow scientists to point telescopes at that particular patch of sky and study the explosion in more detail, to find out exactly where it comes from and what causes it.

While the new signal appears to be from a single event, with multiple spikes (like a beating heart), the team has yet to see the explosion repeat itself. “We hope to continue monitoring to see additional bursts from this FRB and discover similar ones in the future,” Michilli said.

To that end, Chime is being expanded, in collaboration with additional telescopes across North America. Together, they will observe the same patch of sky, to triangulate the locations of the bursts and connect them to specific galaxies.

“We want to know exactly where they come from and study their local environment,” said the astronomer. “And in the future, we hope to look at some with the new James Webb Space Telescope, to see exactly what they are and what’s around them.”

*With information from Insider and MIT websites