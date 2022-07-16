Natalia Rodrigues, aka Taia, promises to be the new muse of Barcelona

The arrival of forward Raphinha to Barcelona also promises to bring a new muse to the Spanish team, which recently lost its most famous beauty with the separation of Gerard Piqué and Shakira.

Natalia Rodrigues, known by the nickname Taia, is the player’s wife and her beauty has already caught the attention of European tabloids. Taia turned 23 in December and received a proposal from Raphinha as a gift. In February, they were married.

The relationship was made official in 2021, but they have known each other for at least 10 years.

The couple is discreet on social media, but the model, who already has more than 60,000 followers on Instagram, should further explore her influencer side living in Spain with her husband.

In her publications, Taia flaunts looks from brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Versace and Dior, as well as many clicks on trips to Europe with her beloved.

Raphinha performed yesterday for Barcelona. Always by his side, Taia published photos of the moment and an impassioned statement. “Seeing you today accomplishing what we prayed for fills my heart with pride,” she wrote.

“You I see it today in its best version, achieving success with the same principles I knew ten years ago, with the same humility, character, honesty, sweetness and that innocent child smile as always!”.

“I am very proud to be your wife, sharing my life with you is very easy, because you are the most beautiful human being I know,” added the model.