Neck, eyebrow and nose: plastic surgeries on the face increase with ‘Zoom effect’

Mental fatigue, sadness for the pandemic and the “Zoom effect” explain the increase in plastic surgery facial. The operations on the face – nose, eyebrow and neck were the ones that grew the most – served as doses of pleasure for a dark period. They also helped to “correct” what many Brazilians perceived as defects when looking at screens during video calls.

Facial plastics were the only aesthetic surgical procedures that increased in Brazil in 2020, compared to the previous year, according to the latest data from the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (Isaps). In 2019, 451,546 facelifts had been performed. The following year, already in the midst of the pandemic, the number jumped to 483,800.

Hairdresser Karina Amorim, 44, had never had plastic surgery in her life. Since last year, she has already had four and has another surgery scheduled for this month: all on her face. When the pandemic started, she was slow to accept that she would be locked up at home and not be able to open her beauty salon. The surgeries were an “escape valve”.

“Time at home has aged me. I had no money, I was standing still and, suddenly, I saw the mirror show that my face melted”, says Karina. “Emotions were shaken, so I tried to show that I was strong.” She, who never liked video calling, had to embrace this new form of communication to talk to relatives – and she didn’t like what she saw on screen.

“I started to accept video calls, to position myself in front of the image and to see how much it was destroyed”, says Karina, who underwent plastic surgery on her lips, eyebrows and cheeks. The hairdresser also thought about how she would resume social contacts after isolation. The surgeries on the face, according to her, helped to lift the spirits.

While plastic surgery on the body, such as liposuction and abdominoplasty, has fallen, surgeries for nose, eyebrow and neck increased. Blepharoplasty, which removes excess skin from the eyelids, is the most common, but it has not grown the most. The biggest increases were in procedures to rejuvenate the neck (27.6%), raise the eyebrow (24.4%) and change the shape of the nose (21.3%).

Retired Maria Guiomar Garcia, 53, has already scheduled blepharoplasty. She claims that the use of masks (protection that she does not intend to abandon) reinforced the importance of expression through the eyes. And hers is saddened. “Because of the things we’ve been through, the deaths of relatives, friends, the eye drops more”, says Maria Guiomar. “We went through a lot and it made people sad. You have to try to improve.”

Mental health

Surgeons heard by Estadão say that emotional issues can even lead patients to plastic surgery offices, but they shouldn’t be a reason to perform a procedure. Patients in depression, for example, should be referred to treatment with mental health professionals and not operated on.

According to them, the increased exposure of the image itself on the computer screen made people identify imperfections and points to improve that they had not seen before. Online meetings were not just for seeing others, but for seeing each other. And the cameras of computers and notebooks did little to help with self-esteem.

Data from the American Academy of Facial Plastics also attribute the “Zoom effect” to part of the growth in facial surgeries. In the United States, the entity calculates a 40% increase in surgical and non-surgical procedures on the face, from 2020 to 2021. Eight in ten American plastic surgeons said their patients want to improve their appearance in videoconferences.

Screens may not be the only trigger for plastics, but they help to understand where to improve. “You see yourself, on the screen and in the mirror, and you have the perception of what you want”, says Gabriela Montgomery, 47. She holds weekly meetings through the computer and, during the pandemic, she also started to participate in other activities through the screens, such as yoga classes. This year, he had a mini facelift, a procedure to eliminate signs of aging, such as wrinkles. He also applied some fat to his mouth. “I don’t care what people think. I care what I see .”

‘Tired of looking like I didn’t sleep’

A self-demand to be – and look – well on the work screen is the backdrop for plastic surgery, in the opinion of plastic surgeon Victor Cutait. “People come here complaining: ‘I’m tired of having meetings and looking like I haven’t slept,’” he says. People in leadership positions in companies want to show a “fresh” air and led, willingness.

“The focus is always to look better, more rested, lively, and the face is a reflection of that”, says the surgeon. There are also filters on social networks that also contribute to dissatisfaction. On Instagram, imperfections on the face are eliminated with one click and some patients think they can achieve the same effect with plastic surgery.

If before it was common for patients to arrive at the offices with celebrity magazines to guide the work of surgeons, today they arrive with their own manipulated photos, says Alexandre Piassi, from the department of digital media at Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery (SBCP). The desire is to no longer need to manipulate the images – which is seen in the online universe as a lack of authenticity. “An influencer came here saying that she needed to stop using the filter because people were charging”, says Cutait.

For doctors, there was a reduction in the gap between the number of procedures on the body (traditionally more frequent in Brazil) and on the face. The trend is for the search to improve the face to continue – now with new focuses. “Patients are coming to prepare for social events, which are starting over and being super valued,” says surgeon Beatriz Lassance.

Post-isolation feeling of inadequacy also motivates demand

There is also, according to Beatriz, a feeling of inadequacy among young people, who have been away from social gatherings for a long time. The surgeon says that a university student sought her out because she was not “getting” anyone and attributed the difficulty of relating to the shape of her nose. “I told him, ‘You’re not getting anybody because you’re not finding anybody’.” He got rid of his nose and improved his self-esteem with the resumption of social encounters.

According to Beatriz, demand has now been greater for lip procedures – which, at the height of online meetings, were not as important as the nose and eyebrows. “People are taking off their masks,” she says. The search for neck procedures to eliminate the so-called “double chin” should also remain on the rise, given the “tech neck”, the habit of bending the neck to look at the cell phone – which increases wrinkles in the region.

The possibility of working from a home office (which still lasts in some companies) also encourages plastic surgery: it is not necessary to take long vacations to operate and recovery can be at home, amid the demands of work. Biomedical Taryna Navarro, 47, for example, underwent blepharoplasty in June last year. She spent the postoperative period working through the computer screen. “At conferences, she wore sunglasses. I didn’t stop a day.”

In the offices, the result is a constant demand throughout all the months of the year – which did not happen before. According to surgeon Paolo Rubez, the pre-pandemic demand boom was during the January and July holidays, when people had time to recover and did not have to take leave from work. Now, the surgeries are diluted throughout the year. “People want to take advantage of a time that is not on vacation, even to be free on vacation.”