Needing to have surgery urgently, a resident of Chupinguaia asks the population for help to complement the value

07/14/2022 16:37:00



Angelina Vinharski is in Cuiabá, where the surgical procedure will be performed





A resident of the rural area of ​​Chupinguaia has been suffering for seven months with a pathological problem that arose during the delivery of her second child and that was not diagnosed by the obstetrician at the Regional Hospital of Vilhena where the procedure took place in December 2021.





According to Angelina Vinharski, she had a normal delivery and after two days she was discharged and returned home with her child. After two days at home, she noticed that she was passing stool through her vagina. She went to a doctor and found that she had suffered from a rectovaginal fistula, which are abnormal communications between the rectum and vagina. Although rare, they are usually caused by trauma, mainly resulting from obstetric surgery.





She needed to have surgery for the placement of a colostomy bag in Vilhena. Three months later, with no improvement, she sought medical treatment in Cuiabá-MT where she underwent imaging tests that showed a second rectovaginal fistula.





Angelina has already undergone two surgical procedures for the reconstruction of the rectal muscle and now needs to have a third surgery.





Angelina, who is in Cuiabá for a month and will have to stay another 30 days after the surgery, away from her family and her seven-month-old son, who is in the care of her grandmother, revealed that she does not have the full amount for the surgery, and to reach this amount, it has a campaign to collect donations via PIX. The PIX key for anyone who can help with any amount is 057.755.642-86 on behalf of Angelina O. Vinharski.





The contact number for anyone who wants to ask any questions is (69) 98163-1132.



Source: south leaf

Author: From the Newsroom