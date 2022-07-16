Nephew accuses Ricky Martin of incest and domestic violence

If convicted, singer faces up to 50 years in prison under Puerto Rico law

The singer Ricky Martin was accused of incest by his 21-year-old nephew. The boy said he had a relationship with his uncle for seven months and during this period the singer attacked him physically and psychologically. The case ended two months ago and Martin received a restraining order in early July. He cannot contact his nephew, who fears for his physical integrity. A spokesman for the local police, Axel Valencia, told the AP news agency that the nephew did not present any evidence for the restriction request, but the Justice decided to comply. According to the Puerto Rican media, the singer would not have accepted the separation and went around the victim’s house at least three times. Under the laws of Puerto Rico, the artist’s country, the penalty for domestic violence and incest is 50 years. A rep for the singer said the allegations were ‘completely false and fabricated’ and that the accuser was recently denounced by a woman who claimed he harassed her and ‘threatened to destroy her life’. Also on July 3, Martin spoke about the case on his Twitter. “The protection order against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and dignity that characterize me. As this is an ongoing legal matter, I cannot make detailed statements at this time. I appreciate the countless messages of solidarity and receive them wholeheartedly,” he wrote. The trial will take place on July 21.