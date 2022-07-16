Netflix advances and gets close to releasing cheaper plan

Netflix has been working to retain and grow its customer base after losing 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of this year.

Netflix has named Microsoft as its partner in rolling out a new subscription plan. This plan will be cheaper, but customers will have to see ads among the content available on the streaming platform. The announcement was made this Wednesday (13).

In a statement, Netflix COO Greg Peters explained that Microsoft has a proven ability to meet the needs of the company, as well as having offered flexibility to “innovate over time on both the technology and sales side, as well as strong privacy protections for our subscribers.”

Netflix could have created a cheaper plan even before facing the crisis

Information released by The Wall Street Journal points out that, before announcing the partnership with Microsoft, Netflix contacted executives from other large companies such as Google, Snapchat and Comcast.

However, unlike Google, which owns YouTube, and ComCast, which owns Peacock and NBC Universal, Microsoft has no streaming platform that could compete with Netflix. Therefore, the partnership was not seen as a problem.

From the point of view of analysts in the area, the company’s new plan could have been drawn up even before the crisis emerged. However, only after feeling pressure from investors did Netflix CEO Reed Hastings assert that it is better to make available to customers a cheaper subscription option.

As mentioned above, in April, Netflix announced that it had lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of the year alone. The company’s shares fell more than 25% premarket a day after the information was released.

In the middle of last year, the platform, which is one of the largest streaming platforms in the world, adjusted the value of subscriptions in Brazil. The cheapest started to cost R$25.90, while the most expensive was R$55.90.

Image: Tumisu / Pixabay.com