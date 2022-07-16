Netflix series has the best rating for the franchise in years on Rotten Tomatoes

It’s the highest approval average on the platform in recent years!

Resident Evil: The Series finally arrived at Netflix this week! In addition to counting with new stories, the production brought the apocalyptic universe back to the center of the spotlight with style: the series is with the best pass average of the franchise in Rotten Tomatoes of recent years.

Until the moment, Resident Evil: The Series has an average of 62% approval among the critics and 27% in relation to the audience, numbers that may vary over the next few days. Although it’s not a very high average, if we go back a little bit to analyze the previous productions, it’s still the best the franchise has had in years.

The consensus among critics is that “While Resident Evil comes closer than previous adaptations to honoring the complex history of the beloved video games, this zombie series could still use more brains.”

According to comparisons made by the comic book, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon Citythe film adaptation of the most recent franchise to be released, has an approval rating among critics on Rotten Tomatoes of 30%. The low number is a reflection of the poor reception of a large part of the public with the film at the time.

Another production that also divided opinions was the serial animation Resident Evil: Infinite Darknesswhich had an average of 50% approval among critics.

Also according to ComicBook analysis, Resident Evil: Degeneration (2008) and Resident Evil: Damnation (2012) are the only films that received a higher rating than the Netflix series, with 67% and 100% approval, respectively. Considering that a decade has passed since the launch of Conviction, Resident Evil: The Series continues as the best rating of the franchise on the platform.

the first season of Resident Evil: The Series is available at Netflix.

