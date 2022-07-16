Netflix’s Resident Evil Series Receives Mixed Reception

The Resident Evil series has already reached the Netflix catalog and, so far, has had a mixed reception, at least from critics.

It is worth remembering that the production is not a direct adaptation of the games and addresses two different timelines. In the first, teenage sisters Jade and Billie Wesker move to a Raccoon City full of secrets. The second takes place more than a decade in the future, where there are only 15 million people alive in the world.

What are critics saying about the Resident Evil series?

Overall, although there are praises from some outlets, most reviews criticized aspects such as the delay for the story to pick up, “clumsy performance and fan service that rarely works”. Check out some impressions about the Resident Evil series below, remembering that on Metacritic its current average is 56 points:

GameSpot — 9/10

While this might not be the first Resident Evil adaptation, it’s a strong start to claiming the award for best adaptation we’ve ever seen. Its narrative approach of unfolding the plot into two separate points in time more than a decade apart keeps things unique and engaging. All in all, the Resident Evil series is worth your time, and ultimately, you might be surprised at how deeply it draws you into its web.

The Telegraph — 10/8

Resident Evil is a zombie caper who knows why he’s here. And that’s to fill the screen with hordes of the undead and reassure horror fans that there is life after The Walking Dead.

The Playlist — 5/10

It’s hard to say how the series will end, but there’s a nagging feeling in the first four episodes that the show doesn’t have enough kinetics. The same beats repeat, no emotional timeline journey feels so tense, and the outbreak as a whole is too protracted. A zombie apocalypse spanning two timelines shouldn’t seem so labor-intensive and outdated.

Collider – 2.5/10

Resident Evil as a Universe has such a rich history, with decades of characters, stories and mysteries to delve into. Netflix’s Resident Evil series does its best to integrate them into more expansive content, but struggles with poor execution, clumsy performances and fan service that rarely works.

