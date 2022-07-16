Netizens detonate the ‘Meeting’ with sung news: ‘Disrespect’ | TV



Patrícia Poeta debuted in charge of ‘Encontro’ last Monday – Reproduction / TV Globo

Patrícia Poeta debuted in charge of ‘Encontro’ last MondayReproduction / TV Globo

Published 07/15/2022 16:53 | Updated 07/15/2022 16:59

Rio – The week in which Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares debuted at the helm of “Encontro” ended with internet users indignant with a picture of the program. This Friday, the public used social networks to detonate the morning production after the exhibition of “Cantando Notícias”, created by Edu Krieger. Twitter users criticized the attraction’s playing a happy song summarizing serious cases that dominated the week’s news.

Among the jokes about the price of gasoline and milk, the song also addressed the death of former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, and the fire that hit a building in the area of ​​Rua 25 de Março, in São Paulo. In addition, the subjects that most revolted netizens when mentioned in the song were the murder of the PT treasurer, in Foz do Iguaçu, and the act of an anesthesiologist while raping a woman in labor.

“This was one of the most embarrassing and embarrassing things I’ve ever seen on television. Isn’t there anyone at Globo to warn that this is rubbish?!”, asked an internet user on Twitter. “I found this painting in very bad taste,” commented one user. “It’s not possible for anyone to have the slightest critical sense to warn that this painting is disrespectful”, detonated another person. “This is what I call embarrassment”, fired yet another viewer.

Check out the video and reactions:

“This song is full of love”

There it shows:

Fire

Rape

Murder

Crisis

https://t.co/SupSnpJfiW — Gustavo (@gdammf) July 15, 2022

What a bad taste, don’t you have a human being to warn you that this was the most bizarre and disgusting thing in the world? https://t.co/mwy1K1O6qk — Nichollas (@nichollas300) July 15, 2022

that clueless https://t.co/bREX3M2BAj — larissa (@larimelox) July 15, 2022

nothing impresses me anymore https://t.co/J0qm02db1b — hyvi (@t4ehyx) July 15, 2022

This was one of the most embarrassing and embarrassing things I’ve ever seen on television. There’s NOBODY at Globo to warn you that this is TRASH?! https://t.co/dUijKogL76 — Danilo of Nirtendo (@Reenlsober) July 15, 2022

I HATE WHO DID THIS https://t.co/BSMNk7hSp6 — (@mil__hin) July 15, 2022