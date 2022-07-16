Neto thanks fans for support after being hospitalized: ‘Thank you for the prayers’

Presenter of the program ‘Donos da Bola’, Craque Neto underwent three surgeries last Thursday. In Instagram stories, the former player recorded some videos to calm fans after the procedures.

+ Manchester United announces Eriksen, Lewandowski very close to being announced by Barcelona… Market Day!

Neto made a point of thanking him for the prayers and messages of support he received from his followers.

– I just got out of surgery, I had three surgeries. I’m on the serum. Thank you to Our Lady Aparecida, thank you all for your prayers for me and my family,” she said.

+ Neto defends Gabriel Veron, from Palmeiras, after video at the ballad: ‘Who are we to judge?’

The former player showed his immobilized legs and revealed that one of the procedures was very serious.

– I’m hospitalized and I think I’ll stay here until Sunday. I had three surgeries, and a very serious one,” she said.

Due to the surgery performed, Neto did not present the “Donos da Bola” last Friday. The program was led by Band journalist Fernando Fernandes. At the opening of the attraction, the communicator said that Neto was ‘resting’ after undergoing knee surgery.