Never-before-seen self-portrait of Van Gogh discovered behind canvas he painted

Vincent Van Gogh was a great Dutch Post-Impressionist painter who impacted the world with his works and his sad story. And now, after more than a century, comes a new discovery by this artist. The National Gallery of Scotland in Edinburgh has discovered an unpublished self-portrait of the painter hidden behind another canvas painted by him.

The work was discovered this Thursday (14) thanks to an X-ray study of the canvas “Portrait of a Woman (Peasant Head)” – a work made in 1885 by Van Gogh – before an exhibition on Impressionism at the Scottish Museum. .

“When we first saw the X-ray, of course we were very moved,” said Lesley Stevenson, Principal Curator of the National Gallery of Scotland.

With no money, they reused canvases

Due to financial difficulties, Van Gogh reused the canvases. He used the other side of the picture to paint.

That’s why the artist’s self-portrait was found behind the canvas, covered in layers of glue and cardboard, which were apparently placed before an exhibition in the early 20th century.

This self-portrait shows a seated bearded man wearing a hat and a scarf around his neck. His left ear – which the painter cut off in 1888 – can be seen perfectly.

Exposure

At the exhibition in Edinburgh, from 30 July to 13 November, visitors will be able to see the work, reproduced by radiography.

Curators now need to study how to remove the glue to separate the two paintings without damaging them.

“Moments like these are incredibly rare,” said Frances Fowle, curator at the National Gallery of Scotland.

See more photos of the discovery of this work:

With information from TVBrasil