New doctors and service from 8 am to 9 pm at five health centers in São Bento

The population of São Bento do Sul now has a new health model implemented this week by the City Hall. Since Wednesday (13), five posts in the municipality have been operating with extended hours, from 8 am to 9 pm, with a second doctor to attend to patients on demand and without regionalization. In practice, this means that if someone needs medical care in the municipality, they can go to the health center at any time, and it does not have to be in the neighborhood where they live.

According to the Secretary of Health, Marcelo Marques, through a company, medical hours are contracted for professionals to work in the five health units in the largest neighborhoods in the city – Center, 25th of July, Centenary, Cruzeiro and Serra Alta. Marques says that it is still too early for any evaluation, as well as on the impacts for the care at the Hospital and Maternity Hospital, which will also undergo changes soon.

For Secretary Marcelo Marques, as the population now has doctors available from 8 am to 9 pm in the main health units in the municipality, he believes that the queues at the posts in general should also decrease or even end. This because there is no more limitation of attendance by tokensas doctors will be available throughout the period to attend to patients.

Also according to the secretary, if the patient looks for a unit during the day that is in high demand, the local employees themselves are already instructed to keep in touch with other health posts to inform which post is more empty. “This is already happening. The patient is informed that in that unit, the service can take a long time, but if he goes to the post in that neighborhood, there is a vacancy there”, he explained.

