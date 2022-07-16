New national VW Polo 2023 will be the same as the European one, but only at the front

The restyling of the Volkswagen Polo will be as obvious as expected: the compact hatch will take advantage of the same front design as the European version, but will have an exclusive rear. Or nearly so.

Images from the registration at the National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI) of Argentina, obtained by Engine 1, show that the Polo 2023 will even have changes in the rear, with the right to a new bumper, with a larger plate niche and a part simulating an extractor. But the lanterns will have the same shape.

That’s not to say the flashlights will be the same, but they won’t evolve to advance over the trunk lid. What will change is the arrangement of the lights and the color: they will be smoky rather than red lanterns.

The front also has its personality traits, as the headlights, despite being LED, have an exclusive design.

Previously leaked official data also prove the launch of the Polo 170 TSI, with a 1.0 12V TSI engine in a configuration of 116 hp with ethanol and 109 hp with gasoline.

It’s the same engine as the Up TSI, with the same torque: 16.8 kgfm with both fuels. The Polo will only have a five-speed manual transmission. The Virtus 2023, however, will have a six-speed automatic transmission.

The consumption of both is already known. The Polo 170 TSI does 9.6 km/l in the city and 11.6 km/l on the highway, when fueled with ethanol. Using gasoline, it improves to 13.8 km/l and 16.5 km/l.

Virtus TSI manual already had consumption data released by Inmetro: with ethanol, it is 9.6 km/l (city) and 11.4 km/l (road); gasoline, the set yields 13.8 km/l (city) and 16.3 km/l (road).

The Virtus TSI automatic will use the EAT6 six-speed gearbox, the same as the old versions with the 1.6 MSI engine. In this configuration, the sedan, with ethanol, makes 8.7 km/l (city) and 11.0 km/l (road). Gasoline is 12.4 km/l (city) and 15.6 km/l (road).

Comfortline and Highline versions, however, will continue with the 1.0 TSI engine with up to 128 hp and 20.4 kgfm, always with a 6-speed automatic transmission. The 150 hp and 25.5 kgfm 1.4-litre turbo will remain restricted to GTS versions.

