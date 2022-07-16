New Polo 2023 leaks on the internet! See what the car will look like







Projection of the Volkswagen Polo 2023 for the Brazilian market. Photo: Kleber Silva / KDesign

Registration images of the new Volkswagen Polo 2023 leaked on the internet. The images from the Argentine INPI were published first hand by the specialized website Motor1. Upon seeing the images, designer Kleber Silva made a projection of the Polo 2023 for Guia do Carro. As seen in the rendering, the national Polo will have the front similar to the European Polo, while the rear will have slight differences.

According to a report by Motor1, signed by Nicolas Tavares, “the changes are concentrated in the new bumper with a wider air intake and thinner fog lights”. The specialist website also states: “The headlights present a slight difference from the European model, as the lower line of the possible DRL is not continuous.”





The current Volkswagen Polo skates in sales. According to Fenabrave, the VW Polo sold only 2,115 units this year (until 15/07). The best sale took place in March, with 491 registrations. Currently, the national Polo is offered in four versions: 1.0 85 hp (R$ 78,550), two 1.0 turbo 128 hp (R$ 109,370 and R$ 117,510) and 1.4 turbo 150 hp (R$ 143,220).

According to Motor1, the Polo 2023 should hit the market without the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine, but with a new 1.0-litre turbo of 116 hp and 165 Nm, not yet used by Volkswagen. Volkswagen’s best-selling car in July is the Gol, despite being close to being withdrawn.