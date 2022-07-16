New strategy to get rid of telemarketing calls; learn it!

the dreaded telemarketing it has certainly caused a lot of confusion and complaints in the lives of Brazilians. Everyone was looking for some way to block the number, but someone always called back incessantly. From companies that offered products to improper charges, no one got rid of the centers prepared to offer something.

Not long ago, it was not possible to differentiate whether the call was coming from this type of service. Therefore, many attended because it could be a job opportunity or friend. The change, putting 011 before, made it difficult to identify who needed to receive calls from São Paulo, with the similar code still in use on cell phones.

Check out some tips to get rid of telemarketing calls for good

The change proposed by Anatel (Agência Nacional de Telefonia) added 0303 before all telemarketing calls. June 08th, fixed numbers became part of this rule. Therefore, this is the best way to identify and then block your smartphone, unless the call frequency increases. In case of a lot of insistence, you can register dissatisfaction on some official websites.

When there is a certain ”persecution” and your cell phone rings all the time, there are two channels to definitively block the contact and still make public complaints. These are the ”Don’t Call Me” resources, in which you put the number that called you and the ”Do not disturb me”, in which the responsible bodies will assess whether the person responsible for the call has violated any conduct.