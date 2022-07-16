New video shows Roberto Carlos angry when distributing roses at a show that had turmoil and ‘shut up’ for a fan

Not even the most awaited moment of Roberto Carlos’ show escaped the singer’s irritation with his audience. After being distracted by the audience’s turmoil at his last show, on the 13th, in Rio, the King also couldn’t smile when distributing the famous roses at the end of his presentation.

A new video shows the singer with a serious face, almost annoyed, doing what he has always done in decades of career. Roberto appears throwing the roses to the audience, hastily, as if he wanted to get it over with. The scenes, of course, began to go viral on social media in the early hours of Saturday, 16, leading netizens to have very varied reactions.

New video shows Roberto Carlos annoyed by distributing roses at a show Photo: rep instagram

“It’s been years throwing roses. It’s tired”, “Jeez, that day he was like a dog”, “It would have been better not to have done that show.”, “They thawed him before Christmas, the pobi retou”, “with the ill will that he was, the rose must have withered at the time”, “If working once a year is like this, imagine who cheats every day”, “He used to kiss the rose kkkkkkkkk he’s already lost his patience, poor thing. I don’t judge, nor am I old and I no longer have patience or charisma”, were some of the many comments about the episode.