Nicole Navarro: 5 facts about the dancer from Santos and Faustão brewer

Nicole Navarro is from Santos
One of Nicole’s biggest passions is football. The dancer is in love with Santos Futebol Clube and, whenever possible, follows her favorite team closely, in Vila Belmiro, on the coast of São Paulo. She shares her fan routine on Instagram and promotes conversations with the team’s fans who follow her on her profile. “Santos cannot be explained, you just feel it”, wrote the dancer in one of her publications.
One of the curiosities shared by Nicole reveals a little about her preferences when it comes to dressing up. “I only have men’s team shirts, I don’t have any women’s shirts,” she said.
As a dancer with Faustão, she has already fulfilled some dreams related to her favorite team. Behind the scenes of the program, for example, the dancer met Rodrygo Goes, a Santos celebrity and current name for Real Madrid. The moment, filled with emotion, was recorded by the Faustão Na Band team. Look:
“I love having a beer”
In addition to football, Nicole Navarro has two other national passions: samba and beer. She said that she is passionate about drinking and partying and, whenever she can, takes time off work to have fun. “My favorite drink in life is beer. I love to sit and have a beer and I love to go to the samba,” she said.
“Samba is one of my favorite places, I feel very good there”, said Nicole Navarro.
She also said that she is a truco player and often gathers the family on game nights: “I love getting my family together on the weekend and playing truco with them. I’m very good”.
Lucky for Nicole, Faustão Na Band is a program that constantly welcomes samba and pagode celebrities for outstanding performances. She has danced alongside names like Pericles, Jorge Aragon and Dudu Nobre.
Can ballerina cook?
Anyone who thinks that Nicole Navarro’s routine as Faustão’s dancer is just a lot of training and choreography is wrong. The dancer said that she is passionate about cooking and invests time of her life in preparing her favorite dishes. “I love to cook, I love making artisanal hamburgers, Mexican food… I can’t choose a favorite food, but I love stroganoff, cream of corn, Japanese food and barbecue”, she said.
Nicole Navarro participates in a social project created by her mother
Nicole Navarro manages to dance alongside Faustão, accompany her favorite team, venture into the kitchen and even find time to actively participate in a social project in Santo André, her hometown.
Called “Amigo Que Faz”, the project was created by his mother, Regina Navarro, and promotes educational activities to help needy families. “It’s a project that helps the communities of Santo André, there’s always social action and we help around 1,500 children a year. I’m always there with my mom,” she said.
“My dream was to be a dancer with Faustão”
Nicole Navarro can say that she fulfilled one of her biggest dreams in life. She said that working with Faustão has always been her goal and, to this day, she gets “a little silly” when she talks to the 72-year-old presenter. “I’m so grateful for this opportunity and for being able to work with it to this day,” she said.
My dream since I was little was to be a dancer with Faustão, so working with Faustão was the biggest accomplishment of my life.
With her dream come true, Nicole has even been a guest of Na Pista Do Sucesso and says that she still has her mouth open when she talks to Faustão. “I can’t believe it sometimes, he comes to talk to me and I get kind of silly”, she said.
“Not even in my wildest dreams I imagined living this”, wrote the dancer in one of the photos of her participation in the program.
Faustão in the Band
Faustão na Band is broadcast from Monday to Friday on the Band schedule, always at 8:30 pm (Brasilia time), right after Jornal da Band. You can watch the program live on site, YouTube or BandPlay, the free application with all the Band programming.