“No one would say that”; Arthur Aguiar is sincere, exposes his opinion on Jade Picon in ‘Travessia’ and sends a message

Arthur Aguiarchampion of the BBB 22, was once again a subject on social networks after commenting on the participation of Jade Picon, his biggest rival during confinement, in “Travessia”, the next 21h soap opera. The young woman was heavily criticized after being cast to play “Chiara”, an influencer who suffers from Fake News.

In an interview with the newspaper Extra, the singer did not mince his words and came out in defense of his rival, saying he found the criticism of Leo Picon’s sister unfair. “If the director or TV Globo decided that Jade is important for that job and they want her to be a part of it, it’s not up to us to judge whether it’s fair or not. Now, if she had this opportunity, we should be happy for her She’s working, she’s not stealing, she’s killing, she’s not doing anything wrong.”he said.

The carioca also revealed that he trusts a lot in the work and potential of the influencer. “She will do her best to carry out that work. Anyone who criticizes her for not having had the same opportunity has to understand that she is not to blame”said Maíra Cardi’s husband.

Finally, the artist still sent a message and proposed a reflection to internet users: “The question I leave for people is: if you were offered a character in a soap opera, would you say no? ‘Oh, it’s not fair, I think it’s better to call someone else’. No one would say that. So why are they judging the girl? Let Jade work!”.