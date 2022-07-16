NASA: noodle-like object found on Mars (url:https://www.nasa.gov/sites/default/files/styles/full_width_feature/public/thumbnails/image/pia19808-main_tight_crop-monday.jpg)

The object was found by NASA’s Perseverance Astromobile;

Most likely it’s actually a bit of NASA space junk;

The space junk would have been remnants of Perseverance’s arrival on Mars.

NASA’s Perseverance Astromobile has discovered something particularly strange as it traverses the surface of Mars – a coiled, string-like matter of unidentified material that almost resembles a whirlpool of pasta.

Sadly, while we might not be surprised to learn that extraterrestrial life also enjoys delicious linguine, ramen, or any other pasta-centric meal, it’s more likely that this oddity is actually a bit of NASA space junk left over from the rover’s arrival on Earth. 2021

This isn’t the first time Percy (nickname for Perseverance) has come across NASA junk on the pristine planet. Last month, the rover discovered what is believed to be a piece of thermal blanket – formerly attached to the rocket-powered jet pack that helped the probe land on the dusty surface of our cosmic neighbor last year – hidden in a rock fence. two kilometers from the landing. place.

Percy, with his pet rock still in tow, is busy collecting an assortment of precious specimens from Jezero Crater, a fascinating region of the Red Planet that contains what is believed to be an ancient river delta. Scientists hope that rocky materials recovered from the crater will provide clues as to whether Mars once harbored microbial life.

NASA is sticking to the line that the samples should be back to Earth by 2033, but that return trip — which in itself caused a good deal of the drama — is still logistically far off. In the meantime, the rover will continue to communicate with Earth with photos.