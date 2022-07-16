Nubank advances in South America and bets on Colombia

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Bad debt hits new record, indicates Serasa

Last Thursday (14th), Nubank announced the expansion of its business in Latin America. Now, the fintech has asked for permission to establish a financial company in Colombia. Nubank currently operates in the country as Nu Colombia, and the change only represents that certain processes will be allowed and facilitated. So, to see what really changes, check it out below.

Nubank takes another step towards creating a financial institution in Colombia

Thus, with the novelty, Nubank takes another step to expand its operations in Colombia. At the end of the first quarter of this year, the company had 1 million people on a waiting list interested in having the fintech card. The digital bank has applied to the Colombian regulator for a license to create a finance company. Remembering that Nubank has been operating in the country since 2020 and has 200,000 customers.

Thus, according to a statement from Nubank, “this is the first step of a process that has several stages and a sign of our long-term vision and commitment to being the leaders in digital financial services in the country”. It is worth mentioning that the Mexican and Colombian markets are extremely strategic for the company. Along with Brazil, they represent 60% of Latin America’s GDP and population.

In a fintech article, Catalina Bretón, General Manager of Nu Colombia, stated that Nubank is looking to reinvent the future of financial services in the country. “We have grown at an intense pace and this regional credit facility allows us to continue advancing more quickly in our objective of fighting bureaucracy to empower our clients,” she explained.

