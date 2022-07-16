Nubank with a ‘savings’ look, 3 account options that still earn 100% of the CDI and the end of Meta’s digital cryptocurrency wallet: check out the highlights of the week

They say that all publicity is good, be it negative or positive. for the good of Nubankthis popular saying better be true, as bad news for the bank has dominated the internet this week.

The buzz started last Monday (11), when the financial institution announced that NuConta’s automatic income will undergo a drastic change: as of July 25, the money will start to yield 100% of the CDI only after the deposit complete 30 days in the account, as with savings.

According to Nubank, with the new rule, on the 31st day the customer will receive the total yield of 100% of the CDI for the 30 days, as if he had been earning since the first day.

However, as of the 31st day, the amount deposited returns to yield on every working day, unlike savings, which always remunerate every 30 days and yield less than the CDI.

Even with this caveat, the change was not well received by customers, who complained on social media.

How cute is Nubank warning you that the service got worse pic.twitter.com/lRqH0JVbTP — Diego Paiva ★彡 (@diegopaivarj) July 11, 2022

Why did Nubank change NuConta’s income?

The change in income was motivated by the launch of new features in the Nubank application, Caixinhas. They allow you to save money in an organized way and with different income possibilities.

According to Nubank, customers will be able to customize the Boxes with name and photo according to their objectives, whether saving money to buy their own home or taking a trip.

The Caixinhas will have investment possibilities suggested by Nubank, according to the objectives and the deadline pre-established by the client, but with freedom of choice among the available options.

Do you want to leave Nubank? Discover 3 account options that still earn 100% of the CDI from day one

If you are among the customers who did not like the news, Seu Dinheiro last Wednesday (13) revealed three options for income accounts that continue to offer daily profitability since day 1 of the deposit.

The first is the Iti account, Itaú’s digital bank (ITUB4). The product earns 100% of the CDI daily (business days), with no balance limit.

The second option is PicPay, which pays a yield of 102% of the CDI, also with daily liquidity for amounts of up to R$100,000. The surplus yields 100% of the CDI.

Finally, there is the Mercado Pago account. Here, the yield is also 100% of the CDI and daily liquidity, but the balance must be equal to or greater than R$100.

Learn more about the fees charged and the services offered by each of these financial institutions.

See also – Nubank turned into savings? 3 income accounts that still pay 100% of the CDI since the 1st day

In addition to Nubank, another news that caught the attention of users this week was that Meta decided to end the pilot of the digital wallet (wallet) of the company, Novi, on September 1 this year.

The demise of Novi comes as the crypto market has been facing a massive series of challenges to keep itself on its toes — and has already staggered quite a bit on a tightrope.

Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency in the world, has already dropped 56.7% in 2022 – and, in the last month alone, it has accumulated a drop of almost 38%.

This has all sent Mark Zuckerberg’s digital asset project, already in trouble since Diem’s ​​failure, down the drain after nearly a year since launch — and Meta will wrap up the pilot in less than two months.

With the demise of the wallet already set for September, users should hurry to withdraw their funds “as quickly as possible,” according to Meta.

In case someone forgets to withdraw the amounts before the closure of Novi, the company stated that it will “try to transfer” the amount to the customer’s bank account or debit card added to the platform.

As of July 21st, customers will even be banned from adding more money to the wallet.