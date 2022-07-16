Oil price plummets in the morning, but recovers in the afternoon

The value of the barrel came to be below what was recorded before the beginning of the War in Ukraine

Pixabay

Lower fuel costs would relieve inflation in several countries



The futures contracts Petroleum had heavy casualties on the morning of this Thursday, 14, and came to be below the value recorded on February 23, the day before the war between Russia and Ukraine started. Since then, as Russia is a major producer of the fuel and has been the target of sanctions from Western countries, the price of a barrel of oil had soared for fear of shortages and reached US$ 140, which was one of the causes for the rising inflation worldwide. Now, however, the possibility of a global recession makes investors fear that the demand for the product will decrease, so drops were verified in recent weeks and accentuated during the morning, before a recovery movement in the afternoon: at 16:50, a barrel of WTI oil fell 0.12% on Nymex, from the United States, to US$ 96.17, after reaching US$ 90.56, at the lowest of the day, while Brent oil retreated 0.01%, $99.56 after touching $94.50 at the low. On February 23, the barrel of WTI closed at US$ 92.10, while Brent was at US$ 96.84. Petrobras’ shares were also impacted: ordinary shares fell by 3.03% at 4:55 pm and extraordinary shares fell by 2.44% at the same time.