On his way to Barcelona, ​​Lewandowski goes to Bayern’s CT and says goodbye to his teammates | german football

Lewandowski lived his farewell moment to Bayern Munich this Saturday morning. The Polish striker participated in an activity with the squad at the club’s CT and then said goodbye to his teammates, from the players to coach Julian Nagelsmann. He’s got a deal to head to Barcelona and is expected to sign with the Catalan club this weekend.

Bayern signings: know the main transfers for the 2022/2023 season

1 of 2 Robert Lewandowski hugs Thomas Müller: he is leaving Bayern Munich – Photo: Getty Images Robert Lewandowski hugs Thomas Müller: he is leaving Bayern Munich – Photo: Getty Images

Lewandowski bids farewell to Bayern Munich after seven years, having joined the club in 2014 from Borussia Dortmund. He was seen hugging players like Thomas Müller, one of his great attacking companions in Munich, where the Pole rose to even greater prominence and became the best player in the world over the past two seasons.

Barcelona have reached an agreement in principle with Bayern Munich to sign the Polish top scorer. Barça will pay 45 million euros (about R$245 million), with another 5 million euros (R$27 million) provided if goals are reached.

– We have reached an agreement with Barcelona for Robert Lewandowski. It is done, but still by verbal agreement. The contract is still pending – said Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn.

2 of 2 Polish was at Bayern Munich since 2014 — Photo: Getty Images Polish was at Bayern Munich since 2014 – Photo: Getty Images

Lewandowski, 33, will sign a three-year contract with Barcelona, ​​with an option to renew for one more. The official announcement is expected to take place this weekend.

Barcelona signings: know the main transfers for the 2022/2023 season

Lewandowski is expected to arrive in Barcelona this Saturday. The striker even has a chance to travel to join the squad in the United States, where the team will be part of the pre-season.