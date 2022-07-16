Only four SUS emergency hospitals in BH will have pediatric care over the weekend – Rádio Itatiaia

Only four hospitals in the public health network will have emergency pediatric care in Belo Horizonte throughout this Saturday (16) and Sunday (17), according to information from the Belo Horizonte City Hall (PBH) and the Hospital Foundation of the State of Minas Gerais. (Fhemig). In the municipal network, there will be 76 professionals available, according to the PBH, but it is not known if all of them are, in fact, pediatricians.

In the municipal emergency network, children will be treated at the North and West Emergency Care Units (UPAs) and at the Odilon Behrens Hospital. At Fhemig, the service is directed to the João Paulo II Children’s Hospital. In addition to these, 26 health centers in the capital will be available.

Due to the lack of doctors, even pediatric care at the East UPA, in the Vera Cruz neighborhood, was suspended this Friday (15), and the most serious cases were referred to the West UPA.

Pediatrics collapse in BH

The chaotic scenario of pediatrics in Belo Horizonte is the result of the reduction in the number of professionals available and the high demand due to cases of respiratory problems among children. As Itatiaia has been following up, many pediatricians have been resigning due to lack of working conditions, violence and little appreciation of professionals. The director of Research and Projects of the Union of Physicians of Minas Gerais (Sinmed-MG), Artur Mendes, also maintains that there may be new requests.

“We may have new resignations from more pediatricians in the coming days, but also from other professionals in the network. to explain what has been happening with these professionals because the doctors have left or not come to the city hall, but the reasons have been announced there for a long time”, he points out.

With the collapse knocking on the door of UPAs in the capital, a confrontation committee was created by some workers to warn about what is happening inside the units. In a recent complaint, the committee said that 14 pediatricians resigned from UPA North in early June and that six pediatricians left UPA East last week. However, the city government claims that it is unaware of the existence of such a committee.