Only in lingerie, Naiara Azevedo sensualizes in new photos

Naiara Azevedo exudes sensuality in a new photo shoot with stylish lingerie

The singer Naiara Azevedo (32) put her curvy body on the line this Thursday, the 14th. She shared images from a new photoshoot she did for an advertising campaign. In the images, the muse flaunted all her beauty.

The star appeared wearing only stylish lace lingerie models. In the photos, she took great care in the poses and showed her healed belly and powerful cleavage.

In the comments, fans went wild and praised her beauty. “Guys, this woman is wonderful.”, said one follower. “That perfect,” said another. “Wordless”, declared another.

Naiara Azevedo talks about post-BBB 22 friendships

After participating in BBB 22, Naiara Azevedo said that she still maintains contact with some former participants. “I have nice contact with several people from the edition, but almost daily it’s with Lina, Jessi, Nati and Vyni. It’s all very recent, everyone working hard, putting their lives in order, trying to understand this hurricane that is Big Brother. We will all have the opportunity with more time to connect”she told the website GShow.

In addition, she commented on the affection of the fans. “People have embraced my work and me with a special affection, I realize that when they meet me they have a special sparkle in their eyes. I owe a lot of gratitude to the program for people getting to know me this way”said the artist.