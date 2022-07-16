Optometrist: what does he do and what is the salary? • Health Congress 2022

Discover the biggest and most important event in the health sector in Brazil.

It is common to associate eye health with the ophthalmologist, but the area also has the support of optometrist professionals, responsible for carrying out the first care related to the eye health of patients.

With opportunities to work in hospitals, clinics or health units, these professionals have specific training and have wide possibilities within the sector, being able to receive salaries of almost R$ 7 thousand.

What is the role of the optometrist?

The optometrist is the professional responsible for primary care with the visual and eye health of patients through non-invasive methods and exams, such as visual acuity tests.

Despite this, the specialty does not have medical training, since the professional graduates in the Optometry course, being able to perform different functions. Among them are:

carrying out exams;

patient orientation;

provision of consultancy;

identification of visual disturbances and eye diseases;

collaboration in diagnosing refractive errors such as myopia or astigmatism;

indication of refractive correction, prescribing glasses, contact lenses or visual therapies.

The optometrist assesses eye health non-invasively and prescribes correction for refractive errors. (Source: Ksenia Chernaya/Pexels/Reproduction)

Differences between optometrist and ophthalmologist

As much as both professionals are dedicated to eye health care, their training and performance are different. While the optometrist collaborates with primary assessments and has specific training, the ophthalmologist is trained in Medicine, specializing in Ophthalmology to perform diagnoses and indicate ideal treatments for each case that comes to his office.

How is the Optometry course?

To become a professional in the area, it is necessary to take a higher course in Optometry, regulated by the Secretary of Education and the Ministry of Education (MEC). The course can be offered as a technician, technologist or bachelor’s degree.

It is also possible to deepen the studies through three main sub-areas:

pediatric optometry; post-graduation in Orthoptics, to work in eye movement disorders; specialization in Behavioral Optometry, analyzing the impact that visual diseases can have on the personality and relationships of patients.

How does the job market for the optometrist work?

Optometry is a growing area, with a promising job market, mainly due to the impact of the lack of specialized professionals in the sector.

The salary of an optometrist can reach almost R$ 7 thousand, and the professional is trained to work in health units, hospitals and clinics. (Source: Ksenia Chernaya/Pexels/Reproduction)

According to Educa Mais Brasil, a scholarship program, the Southeast Region is the most prosperous in the field, hiring optometrists to work in places such as:

health units;

eye clinics;

rehabilitation centers;

public and private hospitals of all sizes.

The average salary for professionals in the area is R$6,396 per month, according to data from the Glassdoor platform, and this amount can vary between R$5,894 and R$6,898. To increase the chances of being hired, the professional must develop three main skills:

empathy; clear and transparent communication; ability to maintain good interpersonal relationships.

The elaboration and development of scientific research and investigations in the area of ​​Optometry and Public Health are also important additions to the profile of a great optometrist.

