Pantanal: Arredia, Juma despises Jove, intimidates her boyfriend and promises: “I’ll even kill you”

In wetlandO old man from the river (Osmar Prado) will assume the anaconda shape and will try to attack Tenório (Murilo Benício), but will be shot by Maria Bruaca’s husband (Isabel Teixeira). The protector of nature will be helped by Eugênio (Almir Sater), who will reveal the situation to Juma (Alanis Guillen) and Jove (Jesuit Barbosa).

O punt driver will show the projectile he took from the mystical being and, in the sequence, it will say that the entity disappeared soon after. Almir’s character will assure you that the elder is fine, but the jaguar woman will not be satisfied with the (lack of) information.

As a result, the heir to Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes) will again despise her fiancé, according to information from columnist Zean Bravo, from the Extra newspaper. “I don’t need this anymore…“, she will shoot. “You don’t need ‘this’ or ‘me’ anymore?“, will ask the grandson of Mariana (Selma Egrei). “From both“, the savage will reply.

disappointed, the son of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will ask if he can go back to live on his father’s farm, since it has already fulfilled its function (to get the girl pregnant). The protagonist will send the beloved to go, but he will mention the marriage of the two. “Home alone… I don’t want to“, will counter.

young man is perplexed

Patient, Irma’s nephew (Camila Morgado) will try to explain Juma’s feelings. “Like all human beings, Juma, your body reacts to anger, to danger (…) At such times you lose your fears and your reason. Would you kill someone if you had to“, it will affirm. “I kill! Even more now, that I’m with a thread in my stomach! I’ll even kill you if I have to, Joventino“, will finish the pantaneira, leaving Jove in disbelief.