‘Pantanal’: José Lucas is surprised by new character after warning from Cramullhão | come around

With each passing day, José Lucas is more resigned to the fact that he needs to forget about Juma (Alanis Guillen). He will help the peons to unload crates of food and details for the party, when Cramullhão will say that Zé Lucas doesn’t need to worry: he will stay there at the farm for a while.
“The cramullion is telling me that you’re not going… At least not for now”, the devil will say.
“You ask him that again tomorrow, when I had fallen into the world”, threatens Zé Lucas
Cramullhão will continue to say that it can make Zé Lucas the “greatest son among the Leôncios”. “I appreciate it… But I’m not interested in it anymore”, the pawn will reply, without falling for the word. Tadeu (José Loreto), who will be there watching the entire negotiation, will ask everyone to go back to work, but what comes next will leave the pawns paralyzed: Érica will disembark from Eugênio’s (Almir Sater) boat.
Érica (Marcela Fetter) will get off the hut already taking pictures — Photo: Globo
As soon as Erica approaches the pedestrians, José Lucas will be surprised – and he won’t hide it.
“I… I wanted to… Know if you’re going to visit the farm of Seo José Leôncio?”, she will say.
“May I know why?”, the pawn will ask, astonished.
“I came here from Campo Grande… Kind of scared. And I just realized now that I’m going to need a landing”, she will answer.
Soon after, the pedestrians will offer a ride to the visitor. Zé Lucas goes further and gives the journalist a hand to climb into the bucket.
“My name is Erica by the way… Nice to meet you”, she will introduce herself.
Érica (Marcela Fetter) will leave Zé Lucas (Irandhir Santos) embarrassed — Photo: Globo
