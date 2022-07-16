‘Pantanal’: Sucuri/Velho do Rio attacks Tenório and takes the worst; see images from this friday’s chapter | come around

There will be blood in the Pantanal this Friday. In today’s chapter, Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) will see Tenório (Murilo Benício) walking alone through the forest and will try to attack in the form of an anaconda. What he didn’t count on is that the farmer is armed, and will shoot the snake several times.

Sucuri will try to attack Tenório (Murilo Benício) in ‘Pantanal’ – Photo: Globo

It all starts with Tenório enjoying the scenery…

Anaconda will descend through the tree — Photo: Globo

Tenorio will be scared and Marcelo (Lucas Leto) will appear, warning his father about the snake…

Tenório (Murilo Benício) will be surprised by the anaconda — Photo: Globo

Tenório (Murilo Benício) will shoot at the anaconda — Photo: Globo

The Old Man from Rio will escape from there…

The anaconda will escape with a shot lodged and badly injured — Photo: Globo

The anaconda will leave a trail of blood in the woods — Photo: Globo

Will the Old Man from Rio survive? we tell you here

