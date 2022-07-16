‘Pantanal’: Tadeu and Zefa kiss for the first time; check out images from this Friday’s chapter | come around

Love is in the air in Pantanal. After a lot of suspense (and even a viola circle!), Tadeu (José Loreto) and Zefa (Paula Barbosa) are finally going to kiss in the nine o’clock soap opera. The couple is in a romance in the most recent chapters, after Tadeu gave up on Guta (Julia Dalavia). Moments before they share their first kiss, Zefa will make a confession:
“Not even in a dream, I never let someone kiss me”
What a cute thing! The web has been rooting for the couple for a long time:
Tadeu (José Loreto) and Zefa (Paula Barbosa) will escape to the back of the farm — Photo: Globo
What a kiss, huh, Tadeu (José Loreto) and Zefa (Paula Barbosa)? — Photo: Globe
Tadeu (José Loreto) will advance… — Photo: Globo
…a lot, right Tadeu (José Loreto)? — Photo: Globe
Tadeu (José Loreto) will ask if Zefa (Paula Barbosa) liked the kiss — Photo: Globo
And the two will make out again! Sextou! — Photo: Globe
Couple with chemistry of millions! Even without knowing each other, they already caused 👇
And there was even confusion with Filo
