‘Pantanal’: Tadeu and Zefa kiss for the first time; check out images from this Friday’s chapter | come around

Love is in the air in Pantanal. After a lot of suspense (and even a viola circle!), Tadeu (José Loreto) and Zefa (Paula Barbosa) are finally going to kiss in the nine o’clock soap opera. The couple is in a romance in the most recent chapters, after Tadeu gave up on Guta (Julia Dalavia). Moments before they share their first kiss, Zefa will make a confession:

“Not even in a dream, I never let someone kiss me”

What a cute thing! The web has been rooting for the couple for a long time:

See images from this Friday’s chapter

Tadeu (José Loreto) and Zefa (Paula Barbosa) will escape to the back of the farm — Photo: Globo

What a kiss, huh, Tadeu (José Loreto) and Zefa (Paula Barbosa)? — Photo: Globe

Tadeu (José Loreto) will advance… — Photo: Globo

…a lot, right Tadeu (José Loreto)? — Photo: Globe

Tadeu (José Loreto) will ask if Zefa (Paula Barbosa) liked the kiss — Photo: Globo

And the two will make out again! Sextou! — Photo: Globe

Couple with chemistry of millions! Even without knowing each other, they already caused 👇

And there was even confusion with Filo

