





Passenger arrested after spitting and kicking flight attendant on plane Photo: Playback / Twitter

One passenger was arrested at Belo Horizonte International Airport, in Confins, in the Metropolitan Region of the capital of Minas Gerais, after spitting and kicking a flight attendant this Friday (15). The woman was arrested in the act by the Federal Police (PF).

The passenger showed “signs of drunkenness” and inappropriate behavior, which led to the return of the aircraft “to Confins airport, to disembark an undisciplined Customer”, Azul informed in a note to the Earth. “The company is providing all assistance to the Crew Member and regrets any inconveniences that occurred to other Clients and emphasizes that measures like these are necessary to ensure the safety of its operations”, he concluded.

The woman would also have verbally assaulted other passengers present on the flight. The confusion caused a delay in the flight that was stopped for more than 1 hour at Confins Airport. The passenger was arrested and will be able to “respond for a crime against honor, for the offenses perpetrated and for bodily harm, due to having launched a “kick” against the offended flight attendant”. She was still “preliminarily referred to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation”, the PF said in a note.

Passengers filmed the moment of confusion, see video.

A Azul plane that was about to take off from Confins Airport bound for Congonhas (SP) was stopped for more than an hour on the runway after a woman assaulted a flight attendant and “caused an uproar” on the aircraft, according to witnesses. pic.twitter.com/AEusnZmQ3F — The Time (@otempo) July 15, 2022

With information from the newspaper O Tempo.