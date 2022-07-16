Passenger is arrested at Confins Airport after spitting and kicking a flight attendant inside a plane | Minas Gerais

a passenger was arrested at Belo Horizonte International Airportin Confins, in the Metropolitan Region of the capital of Minas Gerais, after spitting in the face and kicking a flight attendant this Friday afternoon (15). (See video above of the movement on the aircraft after the aggression)

The confusion happened already inside an Azul plane, moments before the takeoff bound for São Paulo. The arrest was carried out by the Federal Police (PF).

“It was a couple, the two were already fighting each other before boarding. They got on the plane and she started a silly argument with other passengers. The woman asked the staff to shut up and said that everyone was jealous of her”, told Fabrício Oliveira, 32, who was on the same flight.

According to him, the flight attendant tried to talk to the passenger, who was seated. Then she got up, spat on the employee and physically assaulted her.

“The pilot said he would return and spoke of the aggression. Company employees got on the plane and she (the passenger) was resistant. With the arrival of the Federal Police, she was quiet. We stayed for about an hour with the plane stopped, the flight was scheduled to arrive in São Paulo at 2:15 pm and we only arrived at 3:35 pm”, explained Oliveira.

According to the PF, the woman “demonstrated inappropriate behavior and was referred, preliminarily, to a hospital institution for psychiatric evaluation”.

According to the police, she should be forwarded to the Federal Police Superintendence, in Belo Horizonte. Also according to the institution, the passenger may respond for crimes against honor, offenses and bodily harm.

“Azul informs that the AD 5008 flight had to return to Confins airport, to disembark an undisciplined Client who showed signs of drunkenness, even going so far as to attack a flight attendant. The Federal Police was promptly called to contain and drive the Client after disembarkation. The company is providing all assistance to the Crewmember and regrets any inconveniences that occurred to other Clients and emphasizes that measures like these are necessary to ensure the safety of its operations”.