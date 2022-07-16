Patrícia Poeta leaves Manoel Soares talking to himself, live

+Ludmilla finds a serious problem, gets desperate and runs to try to find a solution: “Threatened”

Patrícia Poeta took the viewer to despair at this Friday’s Meeting (15)

This Friday morning (15), the journalist and presenter Patricia Poet again received a rain of harsh criticism on social networks due to his performance in command of the Meeting. This time, she lived another controversial moment with her partner, Manuel Soares.

While Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares received the musical group Turma do Pagode, the presenter questioned the band about the launch of a new project and the professional was with the audience present in the audience, talking to a lady, a big fan of the group.

It turns out that Manoel Soares was desperately trying to get into the conversation with Turma do Pagode, but Patrícia Poeta completely ignored him. As soon as she realized the gaffe committed live, the woman corrected herself.

“Manoel is talking… sorry Manoel”, fired Patrícia Poeta, finally letting her partner interview the audience participant. It didn’t take long for the moment to have negative repercussions on social media. rain of criticism It’s been 10 days since Patrícia Poeta took charge of the Meeting instead of Fatima Bernardes, who decided to tread new paths within Globo and will present The Voice Brasil, in October this year. However, the replacement is not pleasing viewers. Much of the public has not yet accepted the change in the mornings of Globo and the journalist continues to suffer criticism on social networks. It is only when the Meeting goes live that the criticisms start to appear on social networks. Mainly on Twitter, Patrícia Poeta’s attempt to replace Fátima Bernardes continues to displease the public, who are not liking either the guidelines or the artist’s posture.