Paysandu has new embezzlement for “war” against Vitória

Expectations for the match between Vitória and Paysandu are high. However, the Boogeyman has problems with embezzlement. As if the absences of Genilson, Lucas Costa, Marcão, Mikael and José Aldo were not enough, another who will not be on the field for the duel is forward Danrlei, who remained in Belém to improve his physical condition.

In conversation with our reporter, on July 7, Lobo’s doctor, Edilson Andrade, explained the muscular problem of shirt 9 albiceleste. The Club’s Health Department carries out work seeking to balance an asymmetry of forces that the player presented after some injuries he had in the thigh.

Forward stays in Belém to improve physical part | John Wesley/Paysandu

Right now, the Paysandu delegation continues its trip to Salvador-BA, where, on Sunday (17), they face Vitória for the 15th round of the Brazilian Series C, at 4 pm, in Barradão. Faced with so many absences, coach Márcio Fernandes should send Boogeyman to the field with: Thiago; Igor Carvalho, Douglas, Bruno Leonardo and Patrick Brey; Wesley, João Vieira, and Gabriel Davis; Serginho, Marlon and Marcelo Toscano.

Boogeyman is the vice-leader of the Terceirona with 26 points added and a victory will leave the team with a 99.99% chance of qualifying for the Foursquare Final, according to a survey by the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG). The red-black from Bahia comes from two positive results and is in 12th place with 18 points.