Pedro Scooby’s wife says she got pregnant two days after surfer left the BBB

Pedro Scooby will be a father for the fourth time, this time with model Cintia Dicker. The surfer already has little Ben, Dom and Liz, the result of his relationship with his ex, Luana Piovani. To the newspaper ‘O Globo’, the athlete’s wife said she got pregnant just two days after Scooby left ‘Big Brother Brasil’.

+ Find out who is the model who exposed exchange of messages with Neymar and invitation to visit Paris



– It was never a dream to be a mother, I never thought I needed it. It just happened. I didn’t think it would be that fast. I discovered it early on, at four weeks, because a little belly appeared and I felt my chest very painful and swollen. We went to the pharmacy, I took the test and it was positive right away-she commented.

+ Former Corinthians player gets a job at a factory after fighting chemical dependency



Scooby participated in the last edition of BBB and was in fifth place on the program. Currently, the surfer and his wife live in Portugal, but Cintia revealed that she will have the child in Rio de Janeiro. The duo has been together since 2019 and got married last year. The model is now in her 14th week of pregnancy.

+ Phenomenon, Zanetti, Petkovic… List of stars in Adriano Imperador’s documentary is ‘heavy’



– They (Ben, Dom and Liz) loved it, always wanted a little brother, especially Liz. She said she wanted a little sister to play with, since the others are boys. Pedro was very happy, he was the most excited to have more children. I’m going to stop everything now and focus on pregnancy – ended Cintia.