People who ceded card limit go to court after VirtusPay official default

A good part of the people who ceded the limits of their credit cards to the VirtusPay spent the whole night in the dark: last Thursday night, the 14th, the fintech communicated that would not pay bills I had promised for this Friday, the 15th.

That’s what happened to 30-year-old software engineer Pollyana Oliveira. A fintech customer since 2021, she initially “borrowed” BRL 3,000. As she was paid and received the benefits – in this case, the miles – her husband also started to take out loans. Today, he has R$ 65 thousand in credit limits on credit cards Itau, Bank of Brazil and C6.

“We’re all freaked out in the group (from telegramwhich brings together more than 900 people)”, she says. “It seems that we are all alone and desperate for a way out.” The case was revealed by Estadão/Broadcast this week.

The most obvious way out, of course, is the judicial one. There are people in the Telegram group who have already obtained injunctions for VirtusPay to make the payment, and Pollyana herself hired this same lawyer, who has worked for “symbolic values”.

But it’s a race in all directions: trying to block the cards, asking the banks for a chargeback and making noise on social media. “Itaú and BB granted trust credit (a kind of pre-refund that depends on later confirmation with the card brands), but it is impossible to talk about C6”, says she, who lives in Campo Grande.

running in all directions

One of the group’s administrators, Pollyana managed to speak with one of VirtusPay’s partners by phone, this Friday morning. He had handed over the phone himself when the troubles started. “He said it wasn’t a scam and I suggested that they at least communicate better: it may not have been a scam at first, but now it is,” he says. “If they appeared on a live, at least it would calm people down.”

Pollyana says she could take over this month’s invoices, but wants future installments canceled. She still has 11 installments to come. Pollyana and her husband sold part of the miles they received on sites like MaxMilhas and HotMilhas or exchanged them for products and trips, but she says that “by no means” does the amount received cover expenses. “Now that there was a problem, we start to think that, for so little, it wasn’t worth it”, she says.

One of the injured customers, who lives in the State of Rio de Janeiro, a mechanic technician who preferred not to be identified, intends to file an individual action against VirtusPay. He and his wife have R$42,000 to receive from the company, in four cards from different financial institutions.

Some banks did not grant chargebacks, given that the assignments were made more than 120 days ago. Others granted trust credits. Limit assignments that customers made to VirtusPay entered their card statements as transactions.

“I exchanged some of the miles for travel. Today I have a debt of R$42,000, and the earning of miles is not exorbitant. If I had investigated a little more the problems I could have in the future, I might not have entered )”, says he, who has resorted to an emergency fund to pay this month’s card bills. In the next, you will probably resort to a loan, so as not to fall into the revolving card.

Another client, a civil servant from São Paulo who also requested anonymity, is also going to seek an individual action against VirtusPay, which owes him seven out of 12 installments of an assignment of R$8,500 in limit. Asked about the hope of receiving from the company, he was emphatic: “almost none”.

A publicist from Pernambuco, who has almost R$ 51,000 in assigned credits, says that the disappointment was great. “For those who followed the company and the CEOs over these five years, it was an impact to be a victim of these delays. In the new resolution deadline, brought forward to today (07/15) and discarded last night, it was the bucket of cold water in every expectation of honorable payments. The day has already begun with a disheartening feeling and worries for our names cleared in the square.”

how the business works

Created five years ago, VirtusPay’s main business is to pay in installments for purchases made in electronic commerce using bank slips for those who do not have credit. With the limits of assigned cards, the company bought bank credit notes and used these funds to finance purchases.

The person who “borrowed” the limit, received miles as a benefit, in addition to strengthening the relationship with his bank. The day before the card payment expired, VirtusPay deposited the money for the holder to pay the card bill. At the end of last month, it stopped making these payments to most transferors.

Sought, the company said, in a statement, that “it is committed to its customers to resolve all ongoing problems as soon as possible. The expectation was to complete the entire process by the end of this week. However, some procedures are still in progress. completion process and therefore were not finalized by the due date.

It is important to note that these processes are in progress and must be completed as soon as possible, allowing for all outstanding payments to be made. VirtusPay reaffirms its commitment to transparency with its customers and reinforces that it is working tirelessly to resolve all issues.”