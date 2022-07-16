Peru’s Supreme Court authorizes euthanasia for the first time

The Peruvian Supreme Court of Justice yesterday authorized the euthanasia procedure for a woman who has suffered from progressive polio for 30 years, a rare, degenerative and incurable disease. Ana Estrada, a 45-year-old psychologist, is the first Peruvian woman to receive the permit.

In practice, the Peruvian Supreme Court decision ratifies a ruling by a court in Lima, which recognized Ana Estrada’s right to an assisted death.

The aspect linked to the protocol to perform euthanasia is still pending.

Last week, Ana Estrada said she hoped this would be her last hearing in Peru’s Supreme Court.

“It would mean that I finally won my right to decide about my life.”

Since 2019, when I made my complaint to the Ombudsman, my body has weakened more. Nothing will stop this process of deterioration. It is a fact that will lead me to a situation of physical, mental, emotional and unsustainable suffering. No one can change that, but what can change is this edge of my life if they let me decide. I want to avoid pain and choose the way to do it.

Ana Estrada at the Supreme Court hearing last week

In February 2021, the 10th Constitutional Court of the Superior Court of Appeals of Lima ordered the Ministry of Health and Social Health Insurance to “respect the decision” of Ana Estrada “to end her life through the technical procedure of euthanasia”.

The verdict was considered surprising in a largely Catholic country where euthanasia is illegal. At the time, Ana Estrada told Reuters that her case was isolated but that she hoped “it would serve as a precedent”.

This fight is feminist: being the only dueña de las decisionses sobre mi body. So thanks to the compañeras. Alas that opened the trocha to us, including his life for the rights that today we take for granted. (6/6) — Ana Estrada (@anaestradau) July 15, 2022

The sentence says that “euthanasia must be understood as the action of a doctor to provide directly (orally or intravenously) a drug intended to end his life”.

Ana Estrada has suffered from polymyositis since she was 12 years old, which causes progressive muscle weakness and, therefore, started using a wheelchair at the age of 20. Currently, the psychologist has to wear a respirator most of the time.

*With information from AFP and Reuters