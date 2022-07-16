Petrobras extends deadlines for potential buyers of three refineries

Companies and all assets linked to them are located in Pernambuco, Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul

MIGUEL NORONHA / FUTURA PRESS / ESTADÃO CONTENT

Petrobras has carried out a divestment plan and divested itself of assets to focus on oil production



THE Petrobras informed this Friday, 15th, that it has increased the deadlines for potential interested parties to manifest themselves in the acquisition of three refineries, those of Abreu e Lima (RNEST), in Pernambuco, Presidente Getúlio Vargas (REPAR), in Paraná, and Alberto Pasqualini (REFAP ), in Rio Grande do Sul, in addition to all the logistics assets integrated into them. In a statement to the market, Petrobras announced that potential buyers will have until June 29, 2022 to express interest in participating in the sale processes, and must sign the Confidentiality Agreement and Declaration of Conformity by August 12, 2022. The main information about the three refineries and the eligibility criteria for the selection of potential participants, with the new dates, are available on the company’s website. According to the state-owned company, “the next phases of the processes will be informed in due course to the market”.