Pix Vulture: understand how the new scam spread on WhatsApp works | TC detective

It is not new that Pix, a payment method implemented in Brazil by the Central Bank, is often heavily exploited by cybercriminals for online scams. This column itself has already addressed a number of issues surrounding the feature. Now, a new case has occurred in recent weeks and has attracted the attention of netizens, it has even become a meme on social media: the so-called “Pix vulture”. Detective TudoCelular explains in detail how it occurs and what are the ways to protect yourself.

How does Pix’s vulture work?





The so-called “Pix vulture” exploits the promise of making money quickly and easily. The fraud takes place via a Twitter page with multiple followers. In it, there is a false offer, in which it claims that, when transferring a value by Pix, the person will receive the amount multiplied back in a few minutes. The publication shows a table with the supposed values. An example is that an “investment” of BRL 1,000 would generate a return of BRL 7,500. When sending R$2,000, the user would get R$15,000 back.

The advertisement is accompanied by a link, which redirects the victim to WhatsApp, where the scam takes place. The problem is that, when carrying out the transfer of the amount, the money does not return. On top of that, the individual can have their personal data stolen, as some Pix keys contain the CPF or the phone number.

social engineering





Social engineering consists of cybercriminals’ strategy of using the human factor – such as emotions and desires – to try to lure victims into accepting what is proposed during the scam. In this specific case, in order to give credibility to the fraud, the ad sends a “test value” and uses a thank you for the return. After sending the amount out of the test, the scammer stops responding to the person – who is left without the money.

Is it possible to get the money back?





Is there a possibility of recovering the money lost in the “Pix vulture” scam? There are, but the victim will need to go through a few steps in the process. The first is to file a report for what happened. With the BO in hand, the next step is to contact the bank where the transfer was made, to request a refund of the amount involved in the scam.

















security

12 Feb

















security

19 Nov



Coup became a meme





Despite the case being real and making victims, Twitter users did not miss the opportunity to make memes with the case, like the image above. This made many people believe that the scam was not real and was just an internet prank.

How to protect yourself?



