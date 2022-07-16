Pix’s Vulture Is a Coup

The offer seems irrefutable: when transferring a sum of money via Pix to an unknown account, the amount is returned multiplied in minutes to the customer. A simple deposit of R$50 can guarantee R$500 in a few seconds. Attractive, no?

Because it is a new type of scam that circulates on social networks, called Urubu do Pix. With a transfer of a relatively low value, but from many people, the crooks get a high volume of money and also private data of bank users.

how the scam works

This scam relies on the manipulation of people, offering a supposed unique opportunity, for a limited time. Social engineering techniques are also employed, to get you to act on impulse and make a transfer, however small.

Usually, offers appear in response to posts that have gone viral on Twitter or even on pages with a lot of followers on the social network. The message provides a link, which leads to WhatsApp, where the scam is applied.

There, the bandits explain how “Pix’s vulture” would work. In some cases, scammers can even send a value so that people fall into the trap.

Those who fall into the trap, in addition to losing money, provide sensitive data to the crooks. That’s because most keys pix uses personal data, such as the CPF, which can be used in the future in other types of scams.

On Twitter, there are several tables of “return” values ​​of the scam. Check out some of them below:

TRANSFER VIA PIX DIRECTLY INTO YOUR ACCOUNT? WHATSAPP – https://t.co/3OaUUBbJyX TEST VALUE (30 goes 300)

BRL 50 GO 500 pix

BRL 100 GOES 1,000 pix

BRL 210 GO 2,650 pixels

BRL 250 GO 3,000 pixels

BRL 350 WILL 4,500 pixels

R$380 GO 5,000 pixels

R$430 GO 6,000 pixels

R$630 GO 8,000 pixels pic.twitter.com/GDQQdlgLcg — MARCELLO DO PIX ? (@marcelodopix) June 29, 2022

Tips to not fall for the scam

First of all, always be wary of very advantageous offers or high yields in a short period of time. “Money never falls from the sky. When something seems too good to be true, it is,” says André Sprone, director of Easy Crypto Brasil, a cryptocurrency financial services company.

In an interview with UOLhe warned that the “investment market, especially cryptocurrencies, is so volatile that it is practically impossible for anyone to guarantee a financial return. It is to be very suspicious of these offers. No one can guarantee high returns on legitimate investments”.

Mathias Naganuma, a specialist in digital law and professor of economics and cybersecurity at Faculdade Impacta, recommends that people stay alert with their personal data.

“Although the CPF number is requested daily to make a certain purchase or registration, it is extremely important that people do not give away other sensitive data. Often, the embezzler is closer than you think”, he says.

Also avoid posting personal or work information on social media. Also, it is important not to click on ads or links that promise unmissable prizes or astronomical profits.