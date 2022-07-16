PM kills 8 in Paraná; 6 from own family

posted on 07/16/2022 06:00



(credit: Playback/Facebook)

Military police officer Fabiano Junior Garcia, from the 19th Battalion of the Military Police (PM) of Paraná, killed eight people between last Thursday night and yesterday morning. Six of those killed were family members and, following the murders, committed suicide. The crimes took place in Toledo and Céu Azul, in western Paraná.

According to the report of the commander of the state police, Hudson Leôncio Teixeira, Fabiano was on duty until 7 pm on Thursday. But, around 11 pm, he called his brother-in-law saying that he had murdered his wife, Kassiele Moreira, and her stepdaughter, Amanda Mendes Garcia, 12, in Toledo.

Then the policeman went to his mother’s house, Irene Garcia, 78, near the place where she lived, and stabbed her to death. That’s when he also shot and killed her brother, Claudiomiro Garcia, 50 years old. Having already committed four murders, Fabiano drove to Céu Azul, a municipality neighboring Toledo, where he took the lives of two children — Miguel Augusto da Silva Garcia and Kamili Rafaela da Silva Garcia, aged four and nine, who lived with their maternal grandparents.

According to the police report, Fabiano returned to Toledo and even killed two unknown people, apparently at random: Kaio Felipe Siqueira da Silva (whose murder was even recorded by security cameras) and Luiz Carlos Becker, respectively aged 17 and 19. On his way back to Toledo, the policeman found a police garrison who was providing care at the place where he had killed his wife and stepdaughter. He passed the scene at low speed and, after parking the car, a white Chevrolet Vectra, shot himself in the head, according to police.

Relief teams were called, but they could only verify the death of Fabiano, who had a functional firearm, in addition to ammunition and chargers, and a knife that was possibly used in the murder of his mother.





Messages

In the interval between the deaths, Fabiano sent messages to relatives and friends trying to explain the motivation of the crimes – the justification would be the fact that he did not accept the end of his marriage with Kassiele and the debts he contracted.

“I’m sorry, but I couldn’t live without Kassiele, I’m sorry. She was no longer caring about how I dealt with her, whether I was going to pay attention to her or not. And she let it be understood that he didn’t insist on staying with me”, said Fabiano, in one of the audios.

In the other, he reports the following: “He said that, possibly, he would separate, that he didn’t want to stay with me the way I am, that it’s all my way. So, if that’s the case… I was really wanting to do that I can no longer live with my mother’s situation. I live financially fucked up and someone would have to bear the expenses. So, in order not to leave a burden on anyone, I did that”, he recorded.

The PM from Paraná assured that Fabiano had no history that could indicate psychological problems and that he acted as a driver for the Unit’s Policing Coordinator. The State Public Security Secretariat (SESP-PR) announced that an investigation was launched at the police stations in Toledo and Céu Azul, where the murders took place.

“The Civil, Military and Scientific Police will spare no effort to determine the motivation of the facts. Expert investigations were carried out in the places and investigation teams continue to collect information and carry out steps to conclude the case”, informs the note from the secretary.

*Intern under the supervision of Fabio Grecchi and with Agência Estado

