PM who killed wife and children sent audio before the massacre: ‘Family, I’m sorry’

The military police officer of Paraná, identified as Fabiano Junior Garcia, who killed eight people, six of which were his own family this morning (15), sent audios apologizing to friends and explaining the situation. After that, he took his own life. The Military Police (PM) confirmed the authenticity of the audios.

Among the police’s victims are mother, children, brother, wife and two other men. In an interview with “Bom Dia Paraná” this Friday (15), Colonel Hudson, general commander of the Military Police, said that Fabiano had no evidence that he needed psychological help.

In the audio, Garcia apologizes. He says he went into depression and that’s why he walked away from his wife, who asked for the end of the marriage. He also mentions his mother’s financial difficulties and health care costs, which he could not afford.

“Family, I’m sorry, but I couldn’t live without Kassiele. She couldn’t stand the way I dealt with her anymore, and she hinted that she didn’t want to stay with me anymore, so if that’s the case, how I dedicated my life to her… I gave up on anyone else, to jump the fence, to be able to value her, and I had moments of depression and I distanced myself from her and she got used to it, and now she said that whatever. Said he was possibly going to separate, if that’s how it is, I was already wanting to do that, because of my mother’s situation”, says an audio excerpt.

According to the PM, Fabiano left the duty at the 9th Battalion of the Military Police of Toledo around 7 pm. At 11 pm, he called his brother-in-law talking about the crisis with his wife. The crime took place between 23:00 and 00:30.

In Toledo, he killed his wife and 12-year-old stepdaughter. Then he went to his mother’s house and stabbed her to death. There, he also shot his brother. Preliminary information indicates that Fabiano went to the municipality of Céu Azul and killed the two children who lived with their maternal grandmother.

The man returned to the city of Toledo and shot two random people passing through the region. “I assume that he already had a plan, he already had the intention of doing all this”, evaluated the Colonel of the Military Police.

Fabiano’s victims are 28-year-old Kassiele Moreira Mendes Garcia; son Miguel Augusto da Silva Garcia, 4; daughter Kamili Rafaela da Silva Garcia, 9; stepdaughter Amanda Mendes Garcia, 12; mother Irene Garcia, 78; brother Claudiomiro Garcia, 50, and two unknown to the family: Kaio Felipe Siqueira da Silva, 17, and Luiz Carlos Becker, 19.